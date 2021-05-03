Man dies from injuries suffered in 38th St. shooting: Milwaukee police

MILWAUKEE — A man has died from his injuries suffered in a shooting on Milwaukee's North 38th Street on Monday, police say.

The man, whose age and home city were not released, was injured in the shooting around 11:39 a.m. in the 2400 block of North 38th Street, Milwaukee police said in a statement.

The man was brought to a local hospital, where he died from those injuries.

A 38-year-old man from Milwaukee meanwhile suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the same shooting. He arrived at a local hospital for treatment, police say.

MPD says the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

