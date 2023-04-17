Watch Now
Man dies from gunshot injuries near 6th and Concordia

A 23-year-old man died from gunshot injuries near 6th and Concordia Sunday night, according to Milwaukee police.
Apr 17, 2023
MILWAUKEE — A 23-year-old man died from gunshot injuries near 6th and Concordia Sunday night, according to Milwaukee police.

The Milwaukee man was pronounced dead at the scene around 7:15 p.m.

A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

