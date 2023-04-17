Man dies from gunshot injuries near 6th and Concordia

MILWAUKEE — A 23-year-old man died from gunshot injuries near 6th and Concordia Sunday night, according to Milwaukee police.

The Milwaukee man was pronounced dead at the scene around 7:15 p.m.

A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

New on @tmj4: This was the scene near 6th and Concordia tonight where Milwaukee Police say a 23-year-old man was shot & killed. A 40-year-old man has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/yaJxKrmIab — Ryan Jenkins (@RyanJenkins_TV) April 17, 2023

