Man dies days after being shot near 28th and Center, homicide investigation underway

MILWAUKEE — A 34-year-old man has died, days after being shot near 28th and Center in Milwaukee, police shared Wednesday.

Police say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24. The victim was transported to a local hospital and later died on Wednesday.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

