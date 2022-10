BARTON, Wis. — Authorities say a man died after he drove his truck through a cornfield, hit an embankment and then crashed into a tree in Washington County Sunday afternoon.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a statement the crash happened around 1 p.m. near Glacier Drive and City Highway D.

Deputies found the driver not breathing. They removed him from the wreck and tried to save him, but he passed away, the sheriff's office said.

