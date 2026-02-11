A man detained by Arizona authorities in connection with the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie first spoke to Scripps News Group's KNXV after being released late Monday night, describing the experience as "terrifying."

Man detained in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case speaks out after release

The Pima County Sheriff's Office detained the man during a traffic stop south of Tucson Monday evening. Video shows law enforcement searching his vehicle before his subsequent release.

"Terrifying. Something I didn't do for something. I was being like, I felt like I was being kidnapped, bro, because they didn't tell me anything at the beginning," he said.

The detention occurred less than 24 hours after the FBI released video footage showing a masked person wearing gloves and carrying a gun and backpack outside Guthrie's home the night she went missing.

The investigation into Guthrie's disappearance remains ongoing.

