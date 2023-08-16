Watch Now
Man dead after possible fall while hiking at Devil's Lake State Park

Posted at 9:56 PM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 22:58:19-04

BARABOO, Wis. — A man is dead after possibly falling while hiking at Devil's Lake State Park just south of Baraboo on Tuesday.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, two hikers were separated while on the West Bluff portion of the park during the afternoon. One hiker reported a missing person to authorities when the other couldn't be found.

A second group of hikers came upon the missing individual and reported a possible fall along the West Bluff.

The DNR and Sauk County-area emergency responders arrived and found the adult male dead just before 5 p.m.

The park remains open and there is no threat to visitors or the public.

The incident remains under investigation.

