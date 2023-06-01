Man dead after being shot near 45th and Melvina

MILWAUKEE — A man is dead after he was shot near 45th and Melvina on Wednesday.

Milwaukee police say the victim, a 51-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot around 7:15 p.m.

He arrived at a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting and are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

