Man dead after accidental shooting at Delafield home

DELAFIELD, Wis. — A man is dead after an accidental shooting at a Delafield home on Wednesday.

According to the City of Delafield Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home in the area of Oakwood and Highway 83 around 5 p.m. The caller reported an accidental shooting happened in the home.

Officers arrived on the scene with Lake County Fire and Rescue. Despite life-saving measures, the man died.

All involved parties are cooperating with the police.

Police say there is no ongoing danger to the community.

By Bruce Harrison, March 8, 2023

The Racine Police Department has announced an arrest and charges in the 23-year-old cold case homicide of Linda Fields.

"What we have to talk about is something that the family would have liked to have gotten behind them. But this allows us to bring some finality," said Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson at Wednesday's press conference.

Robinson said DNA evidence allowed them to arrest Lucas Alonso, 66, of Zion, Illinois. He was arrested on March 2 in Racine where he works, according to the chief.

Alonso made his initial appearance in court on Wednesday and faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide.

Fields' body was found on Feb. 24, 2000, under a tree along Lake Avenue in Racine. She was 37 years old.

The medical examiner at the time concluded she had been strangled. But the DNA from a sole male, according to police, did not trigger any matches in state and national DNA databases at the time.

About 20 years later, investigators found a DNA match after expanding their search to include family members of the DNA profile.

The chief said that the DNA analyst said the odds of the DNA found on fields matching a randomly selected person are "one in one-quadrillion."

According to a criminal complaint, Alonso told police that he met Fields at a bar and they later had sex outdoors along Lake Avenue. He admitted to police that he strangled her multiple times but claims she was alive when he left that night.

"Her spirit and her influence are very much a part of our lives. And for me, it's the reason that I live my life the way that I do," said Carl Fields, Linda Field's son, at the press conference.

