Man charged with shooting and injuring MPD officer to appear in court

Martin Harrel, 25, pleaded not guilty to a number of attempted first degree homicide charges. Prosecutors say he opened fire on officers during a standoff in January.
Posted at 6:21 AM, Feb 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-26 07:21:32-05

The man charged with shooting and injuring a Milwaukee police officer is expected to appear in court Monday.

Harrel Martin, 25, pleaded not guilty to a number of attempted first degree homicide charges. Prosecutors say he opened fire on officers during a standoff on January 2nd after a domestic violence incident.

Officer Dan Morrell was shot in the leg during the incident. He was released from the hospital about a week after being injured.

