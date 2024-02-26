Man charged with shooting and injuring MPD officer to appear in court

The man charged with shooting and injuring a Milwaukee police officer is expected to appear in court Monday.

Harrel Martin, 25, pleaded not guilty to a number of attempted first degree homicide charges. Prosecutors say he opened fire on officers during a standoff on January 2nd after a domestic violence incident.

Officer Dan Morrell was shot in the leg during the incident. He was released from the hospital about a week after being injured.



