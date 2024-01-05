Charges filed against suspect accused of shooting Milwaukee police officer

MILWAUKEE — Charges have been filed against the man accused of shooting a Milwaukee police officer near Lincoln Park on Monday.

Harrel Martin is facing seven charges, including Attempt First Degree Intentional Homicide, Use of a Dangerous Weapon, one count of Strangulation and Suffocation, Domestic Abuse, Infliction of Physical Pain or Injury, one count of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Domestic Abuse, Infliction of Physical Pain or Injury and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

After the shooting, Martin held up in a nearby home for hours with four kids inside. The kids were not harmed.

The officer who was shot, Dan Morrell, remains in the hospital.

If convicted, Martin faces up to 483 years in prison and up to $60,000 in fines.

Previous reporting below

______

The Milwaukee police officer who was critically injured after being shot during a standoff near Lincoln Park on Tuesday was identified as Dan Morrell, according to the Milwaukee Police Association.

MPA said Wednesday that Officer Morrell is recovering from a broken femur and a nicked artery.

"His doctors are unsure of his recovery time, or whether he will ever have full mobility in his leg as he did before," MPA said.

MPA verified a GoFundMe set up for Officer Morrell. People can also donate to the MPA Fallen Hero's Fund and earmark his name in the memo section for donations to go directly to him.

A 25-year-old man is in custody following Tuesday's shooting. According to Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, officers responded to a domestic violence incident involving a subject with a gun on the 1800 block of West Fairmount Ave. around 9:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers engaged with the suspect, a 25-year-old man, but he wasn't cooperating. The suspect then fired shots from the front of the home and officers returned fire.

Some of the officers relocated to the back of the home, and the suspect fired more shots, striking a police officer, now identified as Officer Morrell. Police sources tell TMJ4 News that Morrell was shot in the leg, and will be okay. Morrell is 38 years old with over 16 years of service. Chief Norman says he was transported to a local hospital. An additional officer suffered a minor injury but didn't need medical treatment.

The suspect retreated into the home and refused to surrender. At the time, four children were also inside the home.

It took several hours of negotiations before police say the suspect released the children and surrendered.

Chief Norman said with the help of SWAT and negotiators, "We have four children that were able to see their mother and an individual that did not have to be harmed."

A firearm was also recovered.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee District Attorney's Office. Chief Norman says the suspect has a criminal history. It is not yet known if he is the father of the children involved in the incident.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip