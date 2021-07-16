Watch
Man charged with killing UW-Madison student to stand trial

AP
This 2016 booking photo provided by the Dane County Sheriff's Department shows David Kahl. Kahl was charged Friday, March 20, 2020, in the 2008 killing of a University of Wisconsin-Madison student who was found strangled and stabbed in her downtown apartment. Madison police said Kahl was charged with first-degree intentional homicide — 12 years after 21-year-old Brittany Zimmermann was killed. Kahl is in custody on unrelated charges. (Dane County Sheriff's Department via AP)
Posted at 7:49 AM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 08:49:15-04

MADISON — A man charged with killing a University of Wisconsin-Madison student in 2008 has been ordered to stand trial.

A Dane County judge on Thursday ruled there was enough evidence to show probable cause that David Kahl might be responsible for the death of 21-year-old Brittany Zimmermann.

Kahl appeared in court via video from the Oshkosh Correctional Institution.

The 54-year-old Kahl is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Zimmermann, who investigators say was stabbed and strangled.

Kahl is imprisoned in Oshkosh for a seventh drunken driving conviction.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

