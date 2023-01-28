Man charged with killing 6 people found incompetent to stand trial, released from jail

MILWAUKEE — A man who is charged with killing six people in a botched robbery was found incompetent to stand trial Friday and his case was suspended, court records show.

Travis Birkley, 35, was also released from jail and his bond conditions were dropped, according to court records. He was facing six counts of felony murder - armed robbery after five men and one woman were found dead with gunshot injuries in a home at 21st and Wright last year. He was charged in June 2022.

Police responded to the home on Jan. 23, 2022. The victims were later identified as Charles L. Hardy, 42; Caleb A, Jordan, 23; Donald Smith, 43; Donta H. Williams, 44; Michelle D. Williams, 49; and Javoni Liddell, 31.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.

