Suspect charged after 6 bodies found inside Milwaukee home in January

MILWAUKEE — Court records show a suspect has been charged after 6 people were found dead in a Milwaukee home on January 23.

Travis Lamar Birkley, 34, is facing six counts of felony murder - armed robbery after five men and one woman were found dead with gunshot injuries in a home at 21st and Wright.

Officials had responded around 3:45 p.m. on that January day for a welfare check. Authorities initially said they had found five bodies, but the ME said in an update the next day that another body had been found in the house.

The victims were later identified as Charles L. Hardy, 42; Caleb A, Jordan, 23; Donald Smith, 43; Donta H. Williams, 44; Michelle D. Williams, 49; and Javoni Liddell, 31.

During a press conference after the bodies were found, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said four people of interest were taken into custody but had not been charged with crimes in connection to the incident.

It's unclear if Birkley was one of those four people initially taken into custody back in January.

On Sunday, Birkley appeared in intake court where bail was set at $1 million cash, and a preliminary hearing was set for June 15 at 1:30 p.m.

