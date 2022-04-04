Man charged in shootout, head-on car crash enters not-guilty plea in court

MILWAUKEE — One of the two men charged in relation to the shootout and head-on car collision last month appeared in court on Monday and entered a plea of not-guilty.

Trevon Galmore, 20, waived his right to a preliminary hearing. His attorney entered the plea.

"I will find that Mr. Galmore has made a knowing, intelligent and voluntary waiver of his right to have a hearing," said Court Commissioner Barry Phillips.

By waiving the right to preliminary hearings, Galmore is now bound over for trial.

Galmore's co-defendant in the state's case, 18-year-old Josue Melendez, was scheduled but did not appear because he hasn't been assigned a public defender.

A defense attorney at the courthouse, representing a defendant in another case, said there's a serious shortage of public defenders right now, and that may be why Melendez doesn't yet have representation.

That attorney also said in cases where evidence is so overwhelming, a private attorney may not want to take on the case.

There's shocking video that was captured on a doorbell camera of the shootout and collision on Sunday, March 20. The court has identified Melendez as the man leaning out of a car window and shooting at an oncoming car before the two vehicles collide.

Melendez has no prior criminal history. He's been charged with endangering public safety for firing a gun from a car at another car full of people. He faces up to 12.5 years in prison if convicted.

Galmore is a convicted felon and he's been charged with felony possession of a firearm. He faces up to 10 years if convicted.

According to police, on March 20 Galmore and several others went to buy a handgun in an alley near 77th and Townsend.

Police said that when they met the seller and his friends, Galmore tried to steal the gun. That eventually led to the shootout and crash, according to police.

Both men have been unable to bound out and remain in the Milwaukee County Jail.

Their next hearings are scheduled for late April.

