Man charged in Milwaukee road rage killing arrested in Kentucky

The Milwaukee man charged with shooting and killing a local immigration attorney last September has been arrested in Kentucky, jail records confirm.

Milwaukee authorities allege 31-year-old Theodore Malcome Edgecomb shot and killed 50-year-old Jason Cleereman in the head during a road rage incident on the city's lower east side. Edgecomb was charged with first-degree reckless homicide - use of a dangerous weapon. Along with two other charges, Edgecomb could spend up to 71 years behind bars if found guilty.

Online jail records in Hardin County, Kentucky this week show Edgecomb was booked in jail on a number of pending charges, including OWI, speeding, giving an officer false information, possession of marijuana, possession of an open alcohol beverage and fugitive from another state - warrant required.

Edgecomb would need to be extradited to Wisconsin to face the homicide charge in the killing of Cleereman.

A criminal complaint released last fall states Cleereman was driving in a car with his wife near Humboldt and Brady Street on Sept. 22 when they were forced to swerve out of the way of Edgecomb, who was riding a bike on the road.

Prosecutors say Edgecomb then approached them, punched Cleereman in the face and, when Cleereman followed him and confronted him about it, Edgecomb allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot and killed Cleereman.

A warrant was then issued for Edgecomb's arrest.

A medical examiner concluded that Cleereman had died from the gunshot wound. The examiner further observed blunt force injuries to his face.

