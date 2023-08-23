Man charged in Kenosha truck crash that killed 2 young people held on $500K

KENOSHA, Wis. — A 21-year-old man charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle after prosecutors say he drove a truck into a Kenosha building, killing two people and seriously injuring two others, is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Ajay Gregory Pierangeli of Pleasant Prairie was 20 years old at the time of the incident. He was just days away from his 21st birthday. He was also charged with Injury by Intoxicated Use/Vehicle and OWI Cause Injury 2+. If found guilty he could spend more than 60 years in prison and face thousands of dollars in fines.

Pierangeli made his initial appearance in court on Tuesday, Aug. 22. His cash bond was set at $500,000.

According to a criminal complaint, Pierangeli was allegedly intoxicated when he was driving the red pickup truck and crashed into the Play It Again Sports at 4017 75th Street in Kenosha, on the morning of July 28, 2023.



At the scene of the crash, first responders found four people unconscious in the truck and one person conscious and breathing.

Authorities later identified two people killed in the crash as Dylan Zamora, 22, and Jenna Barrette, 21.

One of the survivors of the crash later told police that night they had been drinking at a "hangout" in the city. He said no one was wearing seat belts. The survivor said he did not think the driver was speeding.

An ambulance driver out on the road who encountered the people in the truck before the crash, told police the driver seemed "out of it", blew kisses and then drove an estimated 70 miles per hour. The ambulance driver says he saw the vehicle briefly jump into the air and then disappear down the road. A short time later the ambulance driver discovered the truck had crashed into a building.

Doctors say Pierangeli had a blood alcohol concentration of .282, according to the complaint.

About 20 minutes into the drive, he said Pierangeli lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

Two others were hospitalized from their injuries. A fifth person was treated and released.

