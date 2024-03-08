Man charged in Elkhorn double murder pleaded not guilty.

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. — The man charged in the double homicide of an Elkhorn couple has pleaded not guilty in the case, as of Friday afternoon.

It was a hearing that took less than 10 minutes. Thomas Routt, who's charged with a slew of crimes, including the death of Gina and Emerson Weingart, was in person in court Friday.

Family and friends of the victims lined the benches inside a courtroom of the Walworth County Courthouse. Jeff Weingart, father of Emerson, spoke in court and asked the judge for as fast of a trial as possible.

Routt pleaded not guilty despite a criminal complaint that shows he confessed to police when he was arrested back in February.

"It's very possible the statement he made to law enforcement, if he in fact made one cause I don't have a copy of it, it may not even be admissible in a court of law. That needs to be looked at and challenged," Russell Jones said.

Jones is a criminal defense attorney representing Routt in this case. Jones said he hasn't seen any evidence collected by the state yet. However, after Friday's hearing, he will start going through it.

"Once you evaluate the evidence, then you decide whether or not you want to change your plea to guilty and avail yourself to maybe a plea bargain. Or if you don't want to change your plea, you have a jury trial," Jones explained.

A status hearing to review motions from both the state and defense, with the possibility of setting a date for jury trial, is set for April 16, at 8:30 a.m.

