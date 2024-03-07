Man charged in Elkhorn double homicide to plea not guilty at Friday's arraignment

ELKHORN, Wis. — In early February, Gina and Emerson Weingart were shot and killed at a bar in downtown Elkhorn.

It's a story that shook the tight-knit community and left thousands on edge as police looked for the person responsible. Weeks after the killing, Thomas Routt Jr. was charged.

Routt lived behind prison walls for more than 25 years and was released three-and-a-half years ago on parole.

"The press needs to do its job and use all its investigatory resources to find out why Tony Evers administration paroled this monster who committed this brazen act," Emerson Weingart's father, Jeff Weingart, said in February.

TMJ4 did just that.

Through an open records request, Jenna Rae learned the Department of Corrections Parole Commission looked at Routt's eligibility for release in July of 2020.

Documents show the board reviewed Routt's previous crimes committed in the 90s which consisted of arson, burglary, and forgery.

The board determined, based upon review, that it's clear "you no longer resemble the individual who entered the system 24 years ago."

"I mean, he had a 40-year sentence. He served like almost 25 years of it, so it looks like the parole board went through their due diligence and released him," criminal defense attorney Russell Jones said.

Jones is representing Routt in this Elkhorn double homicide case.

Additional documentation shows the parole commission said Routt successfully completed all recommended programming and worked towards securing release, by demonstrating sufficient efforts for rehabilitation and earning his return to the community.

"Based on my experience, it's not surprising that he was released under these circumstances," Jones added.

TMJ4 also found Routt attended Gateway Technical College after his release in 2020. He even earned scholastic awards.

A YouTube video, that was taken down by the college after Routt was charged, showed Routt speaking about his rehabilitation in and out of prison while receiving the scholastic award.

Three years and seven months after his release, he's back behind bars.

"How do we go from that to where we are now," Rae asked Jones.

"Well, where we are now is he's just been charged with a crime, and right now, he maintains his innocence on those crimes. We have the arraignment tomorrow, and he'll be entering a plea of not guilty tomorrow," Jones responded.

TMJ4 will be in court Friday for Routt's arraignment where his attorney said he plans to plead not guilty.

Previously, a criminal complaint showed Routt confessed to the killing of Gina and Emerson Weingart to police. However, Jones says he is now continuing to maintain his innocence.

