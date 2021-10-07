Man charged in death of 1-year-old Milwaukee child

MILWAUKEE — A Chicago man was charged on Thursday in the death of a 1-year-old child in Milwaukee.

Antonio Homan, 22, was charged with Child Abuse-Recklessly Causing Great Harm. If found guilty, he could serve up to 60 years behind bars.

A criminal complaint released Thursday states first responders were called to a home in the 2900 block of North 67th Street on the night of Sept. 30 for a call of a unresponsive child. There they found the child and brought the child to Children's Hospital.

Doctors found the child suffered from bleeding in the brain and that the child had no pulse and was not breathing.

The complaint states the mother of the child was uncooperative with police and told different versions of the incident to the police. Her boyfriend, the suspect Antonio Homan, was also there.

Investigators conclude that on that night at the home, Homan heard the child gasping for air. He picked the child up, placed the child on the ground and performed CPR. Instead of calling police, he called the child's mother, who then called 911. Soon after first responders arrived.

During an interview with police, Homan said he had shaken the child and that the child's head had "snapped" back, the complaint states.

A child abuse pediatrician at Children's concluded that the child's "entire clinical presentation was consistent with suffering abusive head trauma, formerly shaken baby syndrome. Based on the severity of ZP’s brain injury, ZP is not expected to survive," according to the complaint.

On Oct. 4 the child was removed from life support and was pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, cash bond was set for Homan at $40,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 13.

