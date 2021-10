MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office says they are investigating the death of 1-year-old child as a homicide.

The ME's report states authorities responded last Thursday to the incident at West Locust and North 67th streets in Milwaukee. He died from his injuries on Monday.

The cause of death has not been released, but the medical examiner is investigating it as a homicide.

