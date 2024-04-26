Man charged in deadly crash near 27th & St. Paul

MILWAUKEE — A man has been charged in a deadly crash that killed two people near 27th and St. Paul in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Papa Diallo, 24, is facing the following charges in connection with the crash:

- Two charges of first-degree reckless homicide

- Two charges of Vehicle operator flee/ elude officer resulting in death of another

- First-degree recklessly endangering safety

- Two charges of bail jumping (felony)

According to a criminal complaint, a Milwaukee County Sheriff's deputy attempted a traffic stop for not having a license plate.

Police say Diallo accelerated away from the deputy's car after the deputy activated his lights and siren.

The collision

Then, the deputy says he observed Diallo continue to flee northbound on 27th St. toward the intersection of 27th St and W. St Paul Ave, where he then disregarded a red light at a high rate of speed, and collided with two other vehicles.

The occupants of a Toyota Camry were a 65-year-old woman and her 69-year-old male passenger.

The 69-year-old man died at the scene, with the 65-year-old woman, dying in the hospital on Thursday evening.

The other vehicle struck in the collision was a white Buick Enclave. The driver of that vehicle was not seriously injured.

Diallo was taken to the hospital for his injuries. According to the complaint, a nurse found a black Polymer 80 9mm handgun,

and a small amount of marijuana from his pant pockets.

Diallo has two open felony criminal cases.

He has since posted bail. He made an initial court appearance on Friday morning.

