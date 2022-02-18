Man charged for shooting 15-year-old girl to death at 65th and Thurston: Complaint

MILWAUKEE — A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was charged with first degree reckless homicide for allegedly shooting 15-year-old Gabrielle L. Landry to death on Monday. A criminal complaint states an argument escalated into him firing his gun at a passing car, hitting the girl sitting inside.

The complaint released Friday states Marcellus Jtwan Duckworth was charged with first degree reckless homicide - use of a dangerous weapon. If found guilty he could spend up to 60 years behind bars.

According to the complaint, Milwaukee police officers were called to 65th and Thurston for a shooting. There officers found the girl deceased inside a vehicle. They also found a 9mm handgun casing.

Officers say they obtained consent to search Duckworth's home, where they found three firearms and ammunition for the guns, the complaint states.

Duckworth's girlfriend told investigators that another woman told her she had slept with Duckworth. Duckworth then got a call from the other woman who told him she was coming over, according to authorities.

The woman and two other girls arrived and a dispute started, which involved them throwing cans at a car they thought belonged to Duckworth. Pepper spray was also used during the incident, the complaint states.

The women eventually got back in their car and it appeared they were trying to hit people with the car. As the car passed the defendant, the complaint states he opened fire. They later learned that he had shot the initial woman's cousin to death.

During an interview with police, Duckworth said that it was his first time using the firearm, that he was aiming for the tire of the car but that there were "no excuses," according to the complaint.

Duckworth attended his initial appearance in Milwaukee County Court on Friday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip