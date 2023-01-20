Man charged, accused of shooting 2 Racine police officers during standoff

RACINE, Wis. — A man was recently charged after prosecutors say he shot two Racine police officers during a standoff Tuesday night.

Daniel Suarez, 26, is facing nine felony charges, including four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

According to the Racine Police Department, officers responded to West Boulevard and Gillen around 10:46 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 for a civil dispute between a man and a woman. The woman was "put out" of the home and their two children were still inside.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Gunman shoots two Racine police officers with shotgun during standoff

Prior to police arrival, Suarez allegedly stepped outside and fired several shots into the air, and then went back into the home.

The woman told officers Suarez had access to weapons and was feeling suicidal earlier in the day, police said.

Around 11:50 p.m., officers were attempting to make contact at the back door. A three-year-old girl appeared and was escorted to safety, police say.

Shortly before 1 a.m., Suarez fired multiple shots out of the window with what is believed to be a shotgun at Sgt. Tom DeBaker, Sgt. Joe Burinda, Officer Dan Wasmund, and Officer Ben Eiden.

Police say officers returned gunfire with patrol rifles and a handgun. Suarez was not struck.

Officer Eiden sustained facial injuries and Sgt. Burinda sustained a shoulder injury. Police believe the injuries were the result of birdshot pellets. Despite their injuries, they remained on the scene.

WATCH: Racine police chief becomes emotional after officers shot

Police chief becomes emotional after gunman shoots officers

Around 1:05 a.m., Suarez reappeared at the back of the home unarmed. He then surrendered at 1:22 a.m. He was taken into custody and sustained superficial injuries, police say. He was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation and treatment and then transported to the Racine County Jail.

Sgt. Burinda and Officer Eiden were also transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Sgt. Burinda has served over 10 years and Sgt. DeBaker has served for over eight years. Officer Wasmund has served for over three years and Officer Eiden for one year. The involved officers are on administrative leave per procedure.

Suarez made his initial appearance in court on Friday. He will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 25.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip