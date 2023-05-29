Man charged: 13-year-old shot, killed inside his home near 47th and Fiebrantz

MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was charged with homicide in connection to the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Jamarri Paige.

Paige was shot and killed near 37th and Fiebrantz on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Lazarus L. McAdoo was charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon. He was arrested on Saturday, May 27.



Police responded to the scene of the shooting around 6:30 p.m. Despite life-saving measures, Paige was pronounced dead on scene.

Paige's family, including his mother, were inside the home when he was shot. According to a criminal complaint, his mother said she was preparing dinner and had called Paige to come get his plate. Suddenly, gunfire erupted from outside and bullets struck the home.

The complaint says the mother ran out the front door after the shooting and saw a car stopped at the intersection of 47th and Fiebrantz. The driver, later identified as McAdoo, got out, stared at the mother, and allegedly said, "That's what that was!" The complaint says he then drove off.

Police later found nine bullet strikes to the west and south sides of the house. Seven casings from a 9mm firearm and 15 casings from a 6.8 mm rifle were found in the alley to the south and west of the house. Numerous bullets and fragments were also found inside the home.

The complaint says the mother said she was having problems with members of another family and their friends. A woman in that group allegedly threatened to shoot up the mother's home. The genesis of the problem was that Paige's mother had dated a man who had been in a relationship with the woman in the other group. The aunt of the man lives at a home near 26th and Garfield. Her home was also shot up the same night as Paige's homicide. Similar casings were found at both scenes.

The complaint says McAdoo denied the shooting but admitted to being present in the alley near the house during the shooting.

Location data on his phone revealed he was at both homes during the time of the shootings. Internet searches also show that on the evening of the homicide, he was contacting sites that had information about 6.8 mm firearms, the complaint says.

Paige was an eighth grader at Hartford University School, which is on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

If convicted, McAdoo faces 65 years in prison.

