13-year-old boy shot to death near 47th and Fiebrantz in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 13-year-old boy was killed in a shooting near 47th and Fiebrantz in Milwaukee Sunday evening, police say.

According to Milwaukee police, the child died at the scene of the shooting around 6:30 p.m.

Officers are seeking unknown suspects.

A neighbor tells TMJ4 News someone pulled up to the home and started shooting repeatedly into it. The boy was shot while sitting at the table. His mother was making dinner.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

