Man arrested in deadly Fond du Lac shooting

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Fond du Lac police arrested the man they believe shot and killed another man near Main and Johnson streets on Aug. 20.

Police said in a statement that officers found the victim, 40-year-old Brandon A. Johnson, lying on the ground, dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

On Aug. 22, police executed a search warrant up on Cotton Street and arrested the 32-year-old suspect. Police will be referring the charges 1st-degree intentional homicide and felon in possession of a firearm to the district attorney's office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Captain Scott Krause at (920) 322-3720, skrause@fdl.wi.gov or the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740, callers can request to remain anonymous.

