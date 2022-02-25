Watch
Man arrested on reckless homicide charges connected to Sturgeon Bay bar fire

Kelsey Dickeson
Aftermath of a devastating fire that destroyed Butch's Bar in Sturgeon Bay. Feb. 22, 2022.
Posted at 12:55 PM, Feb 25, 2022
STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — A man is now under arrest in connection to the deadly fire at a Sturgeon Bay bar.

Sturgeon Bay Police said Friday that 57-year-old Anthony Gonzalez was arrested for two counts of Second Degree Reckless Homicide and seven counts of Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety in connection to the fire that destroyed Butch's Bar early Tuesday morning.

Two bodies were recovered from the rubble after the fire. One person who survived the fire was sent to a Milwaukee burn center. Several people lived in the building above the bar.

Gonzalez, who police said was a resident of Butch’s Bar at the time of the fire, was transported to the Door County Jail. At a court hearing Friday afternoon, a judge set a $250,000 cash bond for Gonzalez.

