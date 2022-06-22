Man arrested during Kenosha County Board Meeting

KENOSHA — A Kenosha County Board Meeting ended early last night after a man was arrested during the proceedings.

The man was there to give public comment opposing two proposed resolutions.

One of those resolutions would allow people with concealed carry licenses to bring their firearms into county buildings.

During his remarks, he made a comment about concealed carry as someone walked by.

He was told that remark was out of line and ordered to step down from the podium but he refused.

It's not clear when the resolutions will be brought up for a debate and vote.

