Man arrested, charged in Mount Pleasant deadly hit-and-run from August

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — A Sturtevant man is now facing criminal charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a teenager in Mount Pleasant in August.

Nicholas Ziccarelli, 36, has been charged with one felony count of hit and run - resulting in death.

Mount Pleasant police officers were dispatched to STH 31 and Newman Road around 9:20 p.m. Aug. 20 for the hit-and-run. According to a criminal complaint, the victim, a 14-year-old boy, was found unconscious with severe head trauma. The boy died a day later from his injuries.



Officers found a windshield wiper blade and half of a plastic license plate holder nearly 30 feet from the victim.

A witness told authorities a Chrysler van struck the teen, pinning the boy underneath the front driver's side. The driver of the van reversed to avoid the boy and then left the scene. The witness was able to provide a physical description of the driver. Another witness took a photo of the van as it was driving away.

A person who was with the victim at the time of the hit-and-run told authorities that he and the victim were trying to cross the street. A driver in a van was "zooming" and then he heard a noise and saw parts come off the van. He said the driver said, "What do I do" before speeding off. He was also able to provide a physical description of the driver.

Law enforcement was able to identify the offending vehicle as belonging to Ziccarelli's girlfriend, the complaint says. Law enforcement then found the vehicle at her residence with significant damage and missing its windshield wiper and license plate bracket.

An interview with the girlfriend revealed Ziccarelli took her van and that she texted him saying, "You need to turn yourself in." She believed Ziccarelli discarded his phone, the complaint said.

Cell phone data of Ziccarelli's cell phone placed him in the area of the hit-and-run at the time and date of the incident. There were also texts on his phone on the date of the hit-and-run stating, "Dude I can't leave Andrew in this van" as well as "My bad g I got into car accident yesterday."

The complaint says Ziccarelli concocted a story to indicate the van was stolen. Authorities interviewed an associate of Ziccarelli who denied any knowledge of the accident but later admitted he was the passenger when Ziccarelli struck someone. He said Ziccarelli was on the phone at the time of the incident and fled the scene. The associate told authorities Ziccarelli then went to his girlfriend's home and told her the van was stolen.

If convicted, Ziccarelli faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine. His cash bond was set at $50,000.

