14-year-old dies after driver hits him and flees in Mount Pleasant, police say

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — A 14-year-old Racine boy died after a driver of a minivan hit him and fled on Sunday, Aug. 20, according to Mount Pleasant police.

According to a statement from Mount Pleasant Police, officers were called around STH 31 and Newman around 9:23 p.m. The victim was brought to the hospital via helicopter, where he later died.

Police say the driver of the truck who hit him was on northbound STH 31. The driver did not remain on scene. Police said they seized the vehicle, but the driver has not been identified or located.

The victim's ID is not being released due to his young age. The Mount Pleasant Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating the deadly hit and run.

On Monday 8/21/2023 the 14 year old victim of the H&R accident succumbed to his injuries and died. The Mt Pleasant Police Department is continuing to investigate the crime and anyone with information is asked to call 262-884-0454.



On Sunday, 8/20/2023, at approximately 9:23p.m., the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the South Shore Fire Department were dispatched to the area of STH 31 (S. Green Bay Rd) and Newman Rd. in regards to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash. Numerous callers reported seeing a male struck by a Minivan which was traveling northbound on STH 31 (S. Green Bay Rd). Officer’s arrived on scene and located the male victim on STH 31. Lifesaving procedures were conducted by South Shore Fire and the victim was transported to the hospital. Flight For Life then transported the victim for advanced medical care.

Upon investigation, it was learned the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that was traveling northbound on STH 31, and did not remain on scene. The suspect vehicle was located and seized. The operator is still unknown at this time. If anyone has any information about the identity of the operator of the vehicle please contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department.



The victim was a 14-year-old male from Racine. His name will not be released due to him being a minor. This matter remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.



