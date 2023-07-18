Man arrested after battery incident, firing shots into home near 55th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man was arrested Tuesday after police say he fired shots into a home following a battery incident near 55th and Hampton.

Police say the suspect, a 26-year-old man, battered a 26-year-old Milwaukee woman outside the home around 11:20 a.m. He then shot into the home after she went inside.

The victims, a 54-year-old Milwaukee woman, a 17-year-old girl, a 34-year-old woman, and a 54-year-old man, were all inside the home at the time of the shooting.

The 54-year-old woman suffered a graze wound but refused medical attention.

The suspect was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tip

