Man arrested after attempting to stab people inside Washington County home: 'No one is leaving alive'

ADDISON, Wis. — A man was taken into custody after attempting to stab multiple people inside a home in Washington County Thursday night.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Sunset Drive in the Town of Addison around 9:30 p.m. after a report of a man with a knife attempting to stab people.

Arriving deputies found the man holding a knife near a woman on an enclosed porch. The suspect retreated into the main portion of the home and the woman was evacuated to safety.

The 19-year-old woman had several minor defensive knife wounds and strangulation marks on her neck, the sheriff's office said.

Another resident of the home was chased out at knifepoint prior to deputies' arrival.

Deputies set a perimeter on the home with the Wisconsin State Patrol. West Bend police were requested to help with interpretation and negotiations due to a language barrier.

The sheriff's office said the 20-year-old suspect told interpreters, "Ask them to kill me. No one is leaving this house alive" as he continued to brandish several knives within the home.

Deputies learned two more victims were barricaded inside the home in separate rooms to protect themselves. The Washington County Multi-Jurisdictional SWAT was paged due to a potential hostage situation.

The sheriff's office said an emergency entry was made by the SWAT team since the suspect failed to comply. The suspect then jumped from a second-story window and fled on foot. He was taken into custody in a farm field after a brief foot chase.

Prior to his arrest, the suspect turned around and reached into his waistband, and pointed his empty hand at the deputies.

The suspect was arrested for first-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct while armed, strangulation, and failure to comply with officer's attempt to take a person into custody.

He remains in custody at the Washington County Jail.

The sheriff's office says the suspect has no direct ties to any of the home's residents and is originally from Nicaragua. He currently lives in Chicago but his immigration status is under investigation.

