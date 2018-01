Man accused of threatening to kill Greyhound passengers appears in court

CHICAGO -- The man accused of threatening to kill fellow passengers on a Greyhound Bus from Milwaukee to Chicago made his first court appearance Sunday.

33-year-old Margariot Vargas-Rosas is charged with making terrorist threats. Passengers say he threatened to shoot and kill others on the bus Friday night.

Authorities chased the bus into Illinois where Vargas-Rosas was arrested.

A judge ordered him to be held without bond until his next court hearing -- which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.