Passengers say man on Greyhound bus threatened to kill them

WADSWORTH, Ill. -- Milwaukee passengers on a Greyhound bus arrived in Chicago several hours later than anticipated early Saturday morning after a disorderly passenger who may have had a gun was taken into custody.

Witnesses describe a terrifying ride in which the suspect threatened to kill the passengers.

“It did look like he had a weapon. He pulled something out of his pants, and that’s when we made the phone call,” passenger Patrick Dowd said.

Authorities received reports of the possibly armed subject on the bus at around 9:50 p.m. and began pursuing the bus in Wisconsin, crossing into Illinois and concluding the pursuit at the I-94 eastbound exit ramp to Illinois Route 173 near Wadsworth, IL.

“He was just asking crazy, that’s basically what it boiled down to. We tried to get him to calm down, there was 4 or 5 people telling him to sit back down … he refused to,” Dowd said.

Passenger Terrance Williams said that police were initially unable to correctly identify the suspect.

"Threw spikes out, avoided first two, blew through the third. They surrounded us, put us in handcuffs like we did something wrong,” Williams said.

The incident shut down all lanes of I-94.

Around 50 passengers were removed from the bus without any injuries reported, according to the Illinois State Police. They were taken to Gurnee before being transported to Chicago.