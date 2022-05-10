Watch
Man accused of stealing hit by car, dies while fleeing scene in Oak Creek

Posted at 3:00 PM, May 10, 2022
OAK CREEK, Wis. — A man accused of stealing in Oak Creek died after being struck by a car while fleeing from the scene on Tuesday, police say.

The Oak Creek Police Department responded to a retail theft at Menards, 6800 S. 27th St., around 12:45 p.m.

Police say prior to the arrival of any Oak Creek marked squad cars, an individual matching the suspect description was seen running northbound from the area.

Shortly after, the suspect was struck by a northbound vehicle in the 6500 block of S. 27th St., police say.

The individual, a 41-year-old man, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Oak Creek police and the Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating the fatal accident.

