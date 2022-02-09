Man accused of shooting Milwaukee police officer, stealing squad car will stand trial

MILWAUKEE — The 22-year-old man accused of shooting a Milwaukee police officer and stealing his squad car near 21st Street and St. Paul Avenue last month appeared in court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing to determine if he will stand trial.

Jetrin Rodthong waived his right to a hearing when he appeared by Zoom in Milwaukee County Circuit Court, and will now stand trial in the shooting of 26-year-old Milwaukee police officer Herbert Davis.

Rodthong faces multiple charges, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide and use of a dangerous weapon.

In the criminal complaint, Officer Davis was called to do a welfare check in the 2100 block of West St. Paul Avenue on Jan. 27.

When he arrived, he found Rodthong slumped over inside the car. When Officer Davis asked him to step out, Rodthong dropped something believed to be a gun, picked it up and started to run away.

After a struggle, the complaint alleges Rodthong shot the officer multiple times. Investigators say nearly 14 shots were fired, with the officer’s squad car camera showing Rodthong firing two shots directly at Davis.

Prosecutors say Rodthong then drove off in Davis’ squad car, crashing near 17th Street and Clybourn Street before being arrested.

Rodthong is also charged with armed carjacking, three counts of bail jumping, recklessly endangering safety, hit-and-run and possession of methamphetamine.

Rodthong’s next court date is scheduled for Feb. 21 and his bail is set at $1 million.

If convicted, he faces up to 137 years in prison and could be fined up to $175,000.

