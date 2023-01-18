Man accused of shooting Milwaukee police officer pleads guilty to charges

MILWAUKEE — The 23-year-old man accused of shooting a Milwaukee police officer and stealing his squad car last year pled guilty to the charges against him on Tuesday.

Jetrin Rodthong appeared in court on Tuesday for a plea hearing. The court dismissed three of his eight charges, which were all felony bail-jumping charges. His remaining charges include attempted first-degree intentional homicide and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

TMJ4 Milwaukee police officer shot near 21st and St. Paul

Rodthong also changed his plea to guilty on Tuesday. He remains in the custody of the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department. His bail was previously set at $1 million.

RODTHONG TO STAND TRIAL: Man accused of shooting Milwaukee police officer, stealing squad car will stand trial

Rodthong is accused of shooting then-26-year-old Milwaukee police officer Herbert Davis. Davis responded to 21st and St. Paul for a welfare check on Jan. 27, 2022. According to a criminal complaint, when he arrived he found Rodthong slumped over inside the car. When asked to step out, Rodthong dropped what was believed to be a gun. Rodthong then picked it up and began to run away.

TMJ4 Officer Davis

The complaint says after a struggle, Rodthong allegedly shot Davis several times. Investigators say nearly 14 shots were fired. The officer's squad car camera showed Rodthong firing two shots at Davis. The complaint said Rodthong then drove off in the squad car and crashed it near 17th and Clybourn before being arrested.

At the time, Davis was the second Milwaukee area law enforcement officer who was shot in a two-day span, and the third officer shot that month. He had more than seven years of experience in law enforcement when he was shot.

Rodthong returns to court on March 23 for a sentencing hearing. He is facing the following five charges: attempted first-degree intentional homicide - use of a dangerous weapon, operate without consent - possess weapon, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, hit and run - involve injury, and possession of methamphetamine.

