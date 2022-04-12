Darreon Parker-Bell, man accused of opening fire in MPD station, heads to court

MILWAUKEE — Darreon Parker-Bell, the man arrested and charged with opening fire in the lobby of a Milwaukee Police station back in February, heads to court Tuesday morning for arraignment.

During Tuesday's court hearing, officials will read the charges against him and he is expected to enter a plea. This comes just days after police released two edited videos, one of the shooting and one of the in-custody death of Keishon Thomas.

Video: District 5 shots fired

Police say Parker-Bell was upset over his friend Thomas' death, and fired one round at the ground before firing another shot at an officer. A third shot was fired towards the counter. Officers shot back and Parker-Bell ran. Several officers chased after him, shooting at him as he shot at them. They caught him a couple of blocks away. He did have a gunshot wound but survived. According to the criminal complaint, the 23-year-old told investigators he hoped officers would shoot back and kill him. Back in February, we spoke with Parker-Bell's mother, who shared how her son was handling the loss of his friend.

Parker-Bell faces one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon in addition to seven counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety following the Feb. 25 incident.

