Man accused of New Lisbon triple homicide taken into custody

ELROY, Wis. — Virgil Thew, the man wanted in connection to a triple homicide in the City of New Lisbon, was taken into custody on Thursday, the Juneau County Sheriff's Office says.

In a post on Facebook, the Sheriff's Office said that Thew had been apprehended and was in custody, and that a press release would be released later Thursday.

The Sheriff's Office said that there would be an increased law enforcement presence in the City of Elroy due to the arrest.

Watch previous coverage: Police ID victim in New Lisbon triple homicide:

New Lisbon triple homicide: Police ID victim, search for person of interest

Various law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and U.S. Marshals service, had been searching for Thew since December 30, when a woman and two girls were found with gunshot wounds inside a New Lisbon home.

Thew is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, stepdaughter, and another young girl. He faces three counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error