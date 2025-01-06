FBI, U.S. Marshals join search for man accused of killing girlfriend and two girls

NEW LISBON, Wis. — The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service are assisting in the search for a 47-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, stepdaughter, and another young girl.

The suspect’s girlfriend, Elizabeth Kolba, 33, and the two girls were found with gunshot wounds inside a New Lisbon home on Dec. 30, according to a criminal complaint.

Virgil Thew, the suspect, faces three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and has an active warrant through Wisconsin Probation and Parole.

New Lisbon triple homicide: Police ID victim, search for person of interest

Thew was last seen near Orange Road and McEwen Road in Lisbon Township on Jan. 1, 2025. Law enforcement has recovered his last known vehicle but is asking for tips that could place him in a different one.

Thew is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored down coat, blue jeans, and a hat.

New Lisbon Police Department Virgil Thew

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach or confront him; call 911 immediately.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error