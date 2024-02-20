Man accused of killing Elkhorn newlyweds to appear in court Tuesday

The man accused of killing a pair of Elkhorn newlyweds is set to appear in a Walworth County court Tuesday.

Thomas Routt, Jr. is facing two charges of first degree intentional homicide for the deaths of Emerson and Gina Weingart.

Routt has been in custody since February 5th.

TMJ4's Jenna Rae will be attending the proceedings. This story will be updated.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip