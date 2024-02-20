Watch Now
Man accused of killing Elkhorn newlyweds to appear in court Tuesday

Thomas Routt, Jr. is facing two charges of first degree intentional homicide for the deaths of Emerson and Gina Weingart. Routt has been in custody since February 5th.
Posted at 12:10 PM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 13:10:00-05

The man accused of killing a pair of Elkhorn newlyweds is set to appear in a Walworth County court Tuesday.

Thomas Routt, Jr. is facing two charges of first degree intentional homicide for the deaths of Emerson and Gina Weingart.

Routt has been in custody since February 5th.

TMJ4's Jenna Rae will be attending the proceedings. This story will be updated.

