Man accused of helping son after slayings of 4 in Minnesota

Posted at 4:11 PM, Sep 23, 2021
MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — The father of a man charged with fatally shooting four people in Minnesota and leaving their bodies in a vehicle abandoned in Wisconsin is accused of helping his son after the slayings.

Darren Osborne was charged Wednesday with aiding and abetting an offender. He's being held in Ramsey County, Minnesota, on $2 million bail.

Osborne has not yet been assigned a public defender who could speak on his behalf.

A criminal complaint alleges Osborne and his son, Antoine Suggs, drove separate SUVs to Dunn County in western Wisconsin on Sept. 12 and left the SUV with the bodies inside.

