Man accused of driving vehicle used in fatal shooting of two teens on Christmas Day faces criminal charge

MILWAUKEE — The man accused of driving a vehicle used in the Christmas Day shooting that killed two teenagers has been criminally charged.

Quintarez D. Morris, 18, faces one count of harboring or aiding a felon in connection with the double homicide.

According to a criminal complaint, video shows a white Kia containing the victims driving in the area of the shooting, the 3700 block of W. Scott St., not long before noon on Christmas Day. The Kia pulls over to the side of the street and stops.

It appears as if the occupants of the Kia were "waiting for someone," the complaint says.

That's when a black Chevy Malibu crossed the intersection where the Kia was parked, and a man hanging out of the passenger window fired shots at the Kia.

A witness told police that Morris was the driver of the Malibu.

Nayah Vasquez, 18, and Exziel Rivera, 15, were both killed in the shooting.

Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene, while Vasquez died later at the hospital.

Two men were arrested in connection with the shooting just before the new year. It's unclear if Morris was one of the two suspects arrested at that time.

"His smile would just make you want to smile," said Grace Howard, a friend of Rivera’s who considered him family. "His bright smile, full of teeth and all clean, and I’d be like, ‘Yep, that’s my brother.’"

Both families are now grappling with unimaginable grief and have set up GoFundMe pages to help with funeral expenses.

GoFundMe for Nayah: https://www.gofundme.com/f/honor-nayah-vasquez-help-her-family?qid=fa357ea7b4c94033de72f3c7ee7769ad

GoFundMe for Exziel: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-xziels-memorial-and-funeral-costs.

