Man accused of chasing family in car; shooting and killing 1-year-old girl: Complaint

MILWAUKEE — A man is facing a first-degree reckless homicide charge after prosecutors say he shot and killed a 1-year-old girl while chasing people in another vehicle in Milwaukee on Saturday, June 3.

According to a criminal complaint released Friday, Davon J. Chapman was charged with the following:

First-degree reckless homicide - use of a dangerous weapon

Possession of a firearm by a felon



Court records show she is in custody. He attended his initial appearance on Friday.

According to the criminal complaint, the mother and father were in a car with a 1-year-old and 3-year-old child. Another driver in a car started following them. The mother said she could see the defendant in the other car, who she identified as her best friend's husband.

The father said he was trying to get away, but Chapman chased him through red lights. Then he saw muzzle flashes and heard gunfire. He drove until he arrived by a park and pulled up near the fire station where someone carried his daughter inside.

Chapman's mother told investigators that that night Chapman was crying and told her "I killed a kid. I got kids. I wasn't trying to do that."

"Later that night she said the defendant texted her a news article about the 1 year old who had been shot and said 'Ma I messed up,'" according to the complaint.

Previous reporting:

Parents of one year old shot and killed speak out

Parents of one-year-old shot and killed speak out on tragedy

By Mariam Macker, June 2, 2023

Parents of the one-year-old girl who was shot and killed on Saturday are sharing the moments leading up to the tragedy.

Zy'aire Nevels would have been two years old this Saturday but instead of celebrating, her family is planning a funeral.

Submitted Zy'aire Nevels

Police say the one-year-old was shot and killed in a car Saturday after a fight escalated between two adults.

Her parents, mother Zhane Brown and father Montrell Nevels, say there was no fight that night but they were being followed by a car as they were driving.

Submitted Zy'aire Nevels

“When we started going faster, they started going faster, when we went around cars, they went around cars so by now we know for a fact they’re following us,” recalled Brown.

Brown says that same car began firing shots at them on Atkinson causing them to crash.

Submitted Zy'aire Nevels

She turned to check on her kids and saw Zy'aire was hit.

“I went to the other side and opened the door and I instantly started screaming and crying.”

They took the toddler to a nearby fire station where first responders rushed her to the hospital.

Submitted Zy'aire Nevels

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Zy'aire's death though no formal charges have been filed yet.

Brown admits she knew the alleged shooter but didn't share what could've led up to the gunfire.

Mariam Mackar asked them if there was any peace in knowing someone has been arrested in this case.

Submitted Zy'aire Nevels

“No. Not really,” said Brown. “At the end of the day, you being behind bars is not going to bring our child back.”

Now, both parents are remembering their little girl for her resilience.

“Because that was her,” said Nevels. “That was our fighter. She'd fall down, get back up, and keep going.”

Zy’Aire’s parents have started aGoFundMe to raise money for funeral costs.

