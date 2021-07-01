Man, 27, killed in Wednesday night shooting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police say one man is dead after a shooting in the 1500 block of N. 29th Street Wednesday night.

A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was located in the area around 7:30 p.m. suffering fatal gunshot wounds.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation, and police are continuing to search for an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS. If you wish to remain anonymous you can use the P3 Tips App.

