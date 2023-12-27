Mall is filled with shoppers just one day after Christmas

WAUWATOSA — Just one day after Christmas, the parking lot at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa looks like it did during holiday shopping. Parking spots filled with shoppers, as return and post-holiday sale shopping starts.

"I love the gift cards, becayse I use them right away. I don't hold onto them. I use them and get them down to zero. Then that's when I start using the money" Phyllis Hill explained.

Hill decided to spend her day off at the mall she was shopping for herself. She said she was gifted a few gift cards for Christmas. Which fuels her love of shopping.

"Clothes is my biggest problem hahaha" Hill said.

Unlike Phyllis, some shoppers came from far just to spend a little holiday cash.

"First we decided we wanted to go to IKEA to get some new room décor" Lilly Knox from Green Bay said.

Knox and her mom drove from green bay just to shop. "Then we were right by the mall, and we were like we might as well check it out because we have Christmas money to spend.”

Knox said she had no returns to make. However, another mother daughter pair did.

"I'm just returning something from the holidays. An outfit that I had bought that was not the right size” Helen from West Allis said.

Helen said they only had that one return. “She doesn't want to return anything, my daughter. So she got lots of gifts and I made sure about the sizes. And she really got a great Christmas!"

Hours are normal at Mayfair Mall. However, the mall has adjusted hours for both New Year’s Eve and Day. It will be open from11 am until 6 pm.

