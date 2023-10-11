Malfunctioning gun may have saved man's life at workplace shooting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A malfunctioning gun may have saved a man's life during a workplace shooting.

It happened Friday at Kracor, Inc. a plastic fabrication company owned by Yamaha Marine Systems Company, on Milwaukee's northwest side.



The suspect, 42-year-old Alexander Champ, made his first court appearance Wednesday.

A criminal complaint says he was having a dispute with another employee. The 43-year-old victim says Champ shot him in the chin, but when he tried to shoot again, his gun malfunctioned. He was able to run away. The victim is expected to survive.

Other works say Champ tried to shoot them as well, but they weren't hit. According to LinkedIn, the business has fewer than 50 employees.

Champ is charged with attempted homicide and endangering safety. He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

