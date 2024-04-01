Major League Baseball team giving away free cheese curds, and it's not the Brewers

In Today's Talker — A Major League Baseball team is giving away free Culver's cheese curds — but they aren't from Wisconsin.

It's the Tampa Bay Rays!

The team shared this on their Facebook page — the promo is called "Curds in the Third."

If the Rays score a run in the third inning of any home game this season, fans get free cheese curds with a promo code. The team did score in the third inning of their games on Friday and Saturday.

The promo has a lot of people responding on social media. One person tweeted, "As a Wisconsinite who has moved to Florida, this might be the most goated promotion possibly of all time."

Some other tweets included, "You have the entire state of Wisconsin's attention," and "They have Culver's in Florida?"

If you're wondering, Floriday has 114 Culver's locations. That's the third most behind Illinois and Wisconsin.

Seems like a promo the Brewers should get behind!

