Main line gas leak in New Berlin leads to road closure

Posted at 9:06 AM, Aug 08, 2023
NEW BERLIN, Wis. — A main line gas leak in New Berlin has resulted in a road closure, the city announced Tuesday morning.

The main line at Westridge Drive and Small Road is leaking, the city said. Now, Small Road is shut down west of Westridge Drive.

The city is asking everyone to avoid the area, as We Energies, police, fire, and emergency management work on the scene.

