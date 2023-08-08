Main line gas leak in New Berlin leads to road closure

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — A main line gas leak in New Berlin has resulted in a road closure, the city announced Tuesday morning.

The main line at Westridge Drive and Small Road is leaking, the city said. Now, Small Road is shut down west of Westridge Drive.

The city is asking everyone to avoid the area, as We Energies, police, fire, and emergency management work on the scene.

There is currently a main line gas leak at Westridge Drive and Small Road. Small Road is shut down currently west of Westridge Drive. Please avoid the area. We Energies, NBFD, NBPD & Emergency Management is on scene. — City of New Berlin (@CityofNewBerlin) August 8, 2023

