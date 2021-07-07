Watch
Mailer sent to 100,000 Wisconsin voters who may have moved

Posted at 2:51 PM, Jul 07, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nearly 100,000 Wisconsin voters identified as potentially having moved since the fall of 2019 are being mailed post cards from the state Elections Commission this week telling them how to ensure their registration address is up to date.

The mailing is the first since the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled in April that the commission should not deactivate the registration of anyone identified as potentially having moved. Local election clerks can remove voters from the rolls, but they must first give them notice in writing 30 days ahead of taking that action.

